US President Trump's impeachment to go ahead, confirms Speaker Pelosi

Impeachment charges will be filed against President Donald Trump, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.
"Today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment," she said, the BBC reported.
Pelosi was speaking a day after the House Judiciary Committee began considering potential charges against Trump.
