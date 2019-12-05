JUST IN
China commerce ministry insists on reduced tariff for Phase-I deal with US
US President Trump's impeachment to go ahead, confirms Speaker Pelosi

Pelosi was speaking a day after the House Judiciary Committee began considering potential charges against Trump

IANS  |  Washington 

Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi
Donald Trump (left) and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right)

Impeachment charges will be filed against President Donald Trump, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"Today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment," she said, the BBC reported.

Pelosi was speaking a day after the House Judiciary Committee began considering potential charges against Trump.

 
First Published: Thu, December 05 2019. 20:04 IST

