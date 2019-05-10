Chinese prosecutors have indicted former on charges of accepting bribes.

The announcement Friday from the prosecutor's office in the northeastern city of gave few details.

Meng was formally arrested last month after being expelled from public office and the ruling

Meng was elected of the organisation in 2016, but his four-year term was cut short when he vanished after travelling to from in October.

was not informed and was forced to make a formal request to for information about Meng's whereabouts.

There are suspicions he had fallen out of political favor with Chinese

Meng's wife has accused Chinese authorities of lying and questioned whether her husband was still alive.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)