Three Tajiks held by customs for smuggling gold worth Rs 49 lakh at Delhi airport

-
ALSO READ
Singapore airport nature dome unveiled in fight for flights
Tajikistani man caught by customs for smuggling sandalwood at Delhi airport
Cabinet apprised of pact with Tajikistan for cooperation in renewable energy
3 Afghan men arrested at Delhi airport for trying to smuggle in gold
Elderly couple held for smuggling forex at Delhi airport
-
Three Tajikistan nationals have been arrested by the customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 49 lakh at Delhi airport, according to a statement issued Friday.
The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Dushanbe (Tajikistan) via Dubai on Wednesday, it said.
A detailed personal and baggage search of the three male passengers resulted in the recovery of three gold chains, seven gold bars, one gold coin and other items made of the yellow metal collectively weighing 2.04 kg, the statement issued by the customs department said.
The gold, assessed to be of Rs 49.35 lakh, was seized and the trio were arrested, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU