China's trade with US sinks again in November, exports down 23%

Total Chinese exports were off 2.5 per cent from a year earlier despite weakening global demand while imports were up 0.2 per cent

AP | PTI  |  Beijing 

China's trade with the United States sank again in November as negotiators worked on the first stage of a possible deal to end a tariff war.

Customs data on Sunday showed exports to the United States fell 23 per cent from a year earlier while imports of American goods were off 2.8 per cent.

Exports to some other countries including France rose, helping to offset the loss.

Total Chinese exports were off 2.5 per cent from a year earlier despite weakening global demand while imports were up 0.2 per cent.

President Donald Trump agreed to postpone a planned tariff increase in early October following trade talks but penalties already imposed on billions of dollars of goods stayed in place.  
Sun, December 08 2019. 13:20 IST

