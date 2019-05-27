China strongly opposes official talks between US NSA and his Taiwanese 'counterpart'

on Monday took strong exception to US John Bolton's meeting with his Taiwanese "counterpart" David Lee, which broke a four-decade practice of no direct talks between and under the 'One China' policy.

China, which regards the breakaway region of as part of it, insists that all having diplomatic ties with follow 'One China' policy, explicitly recognising the People's Republic of (PRC) as the only

"First of all, I have to correct it. The man Bolton spoke to cannot be called his counterpart," told reporters here.

Lee reportedly met Bolton during his May 13-21 visit to the It was the first talks between the US and since 1979.

"We resolutely oppose the official's exchanges with Taiwan in any form and under any pretext. We are also resolutely opposed to any attempt to create 'two China' and 'one China, one Taiwan'," he said.

The US, along with many other countries, does not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially adheres to the 'One China' policy. However, has maintained informal relations with the de facto government of Taiwan despite breaking diplomatic ties with in 1979.

Lu said as per policy, the US is committed to only maintain unofficial contacts with Taiwan.

"We have said many times that the 'One China' principle is the political basis for the Sino-US relations. We once again urge the US to abide by the 'One China' principle and the provisions of the Sino-US joint communiques," he said, adding that should carefully handle the Taiwan-related issues so as not to affect the Sino-US relations and cooperation in important areas.

