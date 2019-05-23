Taiwan says 2 US warships sail through Taiwan Strait Taiwan

Two US warships have sailed through the Strait in the latest apparent move by to challenge China's claims in the region.

Taiwan's defense ministry said in a statement the ships passed through from south to north on Wednesday without incident, adding they were free to sail in the Strait.

There was no immediate response from China, which claims as its territory. Last month, complained about a French ship entering Chinese territorial waters as it passed through the strait.

maintains a more ambiguous boundary than defined by international treaty and has asserted a claim to virtually the entire South Sea, which is contiguous with the

Such passages through the strait by the U.S. Navy are seen as a show of support for Taiwan, a close American ally despite their lack of formal diplomatic relations.

The US has also pushed back against China's sweeping territorial claims in disputed South Sea waters by sailing near Beijing's man-made islands where China constructed airstrips and placed radar and weapons systems, drawing angry protests from

