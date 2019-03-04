JUST IN
China suspects detained Canadian of spying: state media

AFP  |  Beijing 

China suspects detained former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig of spying and stealing state secrets, state media reported Monday, amid tensions between Ottawa and Beijing over the possible extradition of a top Huawei executive.

Another Canadian in detention -- businessman Michael Spavor -- was one of Kovrig's main sources of intelligence, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing Chinese authorities.

First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 18:05 IST

