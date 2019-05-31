China tells Canada of 'consequences' of helping US

-
ALSO READ
China warns retaliation against Trump's move to ban Huawei
Canadian ambassador to China fired after comments on Huawei CFO's extradition
Detained Huawei CFO speaks out in letter to employees
Huawei's Meng requests to reject US extradition bid
China asks US not to implement executive order to ban Huawei
-
China says Canada needs to be aware of the consequences of aiding the US in a case involving the Chinese tech giant Huawei that is believed to have sparked the detentions of two Canadians in China.
Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang's comments Friday came after US Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.
Both were arrested on December 10 after Canada detained a Huawei executive wanted by the United States on fraud charges.
Lu said Canada needed to have a "clear understanding of the consequences of endangering itself for the gains of the US and take immediate actions to correct its mistakes so as to spare itself the suffering from growing damage.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU