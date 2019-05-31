JUST IN
China tells Canada of 'consequences' of helping US

AP  |  Beijing 

China says Canada needs to be aware of the consequences of aiding the US in a case involving the Chinese tech giant Huawei that is believed to have sparked the detentions of two Canadians in China.

Foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang's comments Friday came after US Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

Both were arrested on December 10 after Canada detained a Huawei executive wanted by the United States on fraud charges.

Lu said Canada needed to have a "clear understanding of the consequences of endangering itself for the gains of the US and take immediate actions to correct its mistakes so as to spare itself the suffering from growing damage.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 16:00 IST

