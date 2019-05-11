Chinese envoy suggests relaxation in biz hours to boost trade

Amid escalating trade war between and Washington, China's ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui has called for relaxation in trade hours and increase in number of business days along the corridor, giving an impetus to Sino-Indian economic ties.

According to an official release issued by state's Information and Public Relations Department, the two dignitaries talked about the common areas of concern, which, if addressed, could improve border trade between and Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR).

During Friday's discussion, both Chamling and Zhaohui agreed that an efficient mechanism will ensure smooth flow of goods along the trade route, the statement said.

The Chinese diplomat, who was here for a day, suggested relaxation in business hours and increase in number of stipulated items for trade to facilitate the vendors.

He also stressed on development of as a dry port to increase the volume of trade.

Chamling, on his part, proposed a bus service between Gangtok and Lhasa, which, he said, would strengthen economy and boost tourism on the two sides, the release said.

He also expressed his desire to visit to gain insights on various issues, it said.

The assured Zhaohui that he will take up his suggestions with the Centre, it added.

