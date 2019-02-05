Indian Army, Peoples Liberation Army celebrate Chinese New Year

On invitation from the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army, the and Peoples Liberation Army Soldiers celebrated by greeting each other at Pass in

The delegation of both sides was led by level officers who exchanged pleasantries and best wishes in an atmosphere of warmth and friendship.

This is yet another step, aimed at enhancing mutual trust and promoting Border Peace and Tranquillity, said an official statement.

Lunar New Year is considered a crucial day in the Chinese calendar. On this day, families get together for dinners and welcome the last of the Chinese zodiac's signs- the pig.

On the eve of Chinese New Year, children receive red envelopes filled with money as a sign of good luck.

Multiple events including traditional lion dances are held in decorated public spaces on the special day.

