Six drug peddlers arrested, 1 detained under PSA in J-K

Six suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested and a notorious drug peddler was detained in and Kashmir's district, police said Saturday.

Tariq Ahmad alias "Madam", a resident of Lassana village of Surankot, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in district on Friday and sent to district jail in Rajouri, a said.

The PSA is an administrative that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

"Ahmad is a notorious drug peddler and was also involved in fake currency racket," the said.

He said two drug peddlers -- of Udhampur and of -- were arrested along with 45 intoxicant injections from Sidhra locality of Saturday.

Three more drug peddlers were arrested along with 11 g of heroin during vehicle checking at Potha bypass in district Friday evening, he said.

The said one more peddler was nabbed from Bashla village of Bhaderwah in district and 330 intoxicating tablets were recovered from him.

