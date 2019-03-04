Chinese rights lawyer returns home after 2-year sentence

The wife of a prominent Chinese who recently completed a two-year prison sentence on national security charges says he has returned to his parents' home in central

wrote on over the weekend that she video-chatted with her husband, Jiang Tianyong, who was released from jail last Thursday.

She says Jiang was permitted to go to his parents' residence in province two days after he was initially released and escorted elsewhere by police.

Jin wrote on from Los Angeles, where she and their daughter live, that while Jiang is out of jail, he says he is "still not free." Jiang defended politically sensitive individuals like the blind and followers of the outlawed Falun Gong spiritual group.

