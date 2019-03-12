Chowkidars approach cops on Rahul's 'Chowkidar chor hai' jibe

Rahul Gandhi's "Chowkidar chor hai" jibe against has miffed the security guards association, which has asked to file a case against the president, police said.

The submitted an application at the (BKC) police station here Monday, claiming the remark was an "insult" to security guards, a told Tuesday.

The association has claimed that during his rally at the MMRDA grounds here earlier this month, Gandhi said that "chowkidar chor hai" (the is the thief), police said.

The Union said police should register an offence against Gandhi to stop "such kind of slogans insulting the security guards."



Gandhi has been repeatedly hurling the "chowkidar chor hai" jibe at Modi to claim irregularities and favouritism in the Rafale deal, a charge the BJP-led government has rejected.

