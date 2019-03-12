Woman falls on metro track at Dwarka Mor station, rescued: official

Services on the of Metro were briefly affected after a woman fell on the tracks at Mor station on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident took place around 10:40 am.

"The woman fell on the tracks when a train, going towards Noida was approaching the platform," the said.

The woman was rescued and sent to a hospital.

Services were very briefly affected due to the incident and services were soon restored to normal, he added.

The connects sector 21 in to Noida Electronic City.

