US to pull all remaining diplomatic staff from Venezuela

The will withdraw all remaining diplomatic personnel from its embassy in as the crisis in deepens, has said.

The move worsens already tattered relations, with having said he rules out no options including military intervention to oust as monitors rapidly unfolding events in the oil-rich but crippled South American nation supported by and

The US has already imposed sanctions designed to choke off Venezuelan sales, the lifeblood of the leftist government in

Much of has been without for going on five days now due to a power outage that the government blames on what it calls sabotage encouraged by the US.

is in the grips of an acute economic crisis that has fueled the rise of Juan Guaido, the who in late January declared himself to be the More than 50 countries led by the US have endorsed him.

"This decision reflects the deteriorating situation in #Venezuela as well as the conclusion that the presence of US diplomatic staff at the embassy has become a constraint on US policy," wrote on on Monday.

On January 24 the State Department ordered all non-emergency government employees to depart Venezuela and urged Americans living in the country to consider leaving.

Earlier Monday took aim at and for their support of Maduro.

He rejected Maduro's assertion that the US was responsible for the blackout, instead pointing the finger at the socialist nature of the Venezuelan government.

" promised Venezuelans a better life and a socialist paradise. He delivered on the socialism part, which has proved, time and time again, is a recipe for economic ruin," Pompeo told journalists. "The paradise part? Not so much."



Pompeo took aim at the "central role and have played and continue to play in undermining the democratic dreams of the Venezuelan people and their welfare."



" is the true imperialist power in Venezuela," Pompeo said, denouncing the "physical protection and other critical material and political support to Maduro and to those around him.""When there is no electricity, thank the marvels of modern Cuban-led engineering," he said. "When there is no water, thank the excellent hydrologists from Cuba.

"When there is no food, thank the Cuban communist overlords.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)