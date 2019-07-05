Chronology of 2003 Haren Pandya murder case

The following is the chronology of the 2003 murder case of Haren Pandya, who had been Gujarat home minister, in which the Supreme Court Friday set aside Gujarat high court order absolving 12 convicts of the murder charges.

- Mar 26, 2003: Pandya shot dead outside Ahmedabad's Law Garden.

- Mar 28: Gujarat government appoints CBI to investigate the matter.

- Sep 8: Combined charge sheet filed against all the accused in special court, Ahmedabad. Later, it



convicts all the 12 accused persons.

- Aug 29, 2011: The Gujarat HC, while hearing one of the convicts' plea overturned lower court's decision acquitting all of them.

- Nov 28: CBI moves SC challenging high court order which had criticised it for botched-up and blinkered probe.

- Jan 31, 2019: SC reserves verdict on appeals in the matter.

- Jul 5: SC restores trial court order convicting 12 persons of murder charges. Also, imposes fine of Rs 50,000 on NGO CPIL which was seeking fresh investigation into the matter.

