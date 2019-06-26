JUST IN
Cigarette, electric fault among possible causes of Notre-Dame fire: prosecutors

AFP  |  Paris 

A badly stubbed-out cigarette or an electrical fault could have started the devastating fire that ripped through Notre-Dame cathedral in April, Paris prosecutors said Wednesday, ruling out any criminal intent.

French investigators were examining many hypotheses "including a malfunctioning of the electrical system or a fire which started with a badly stubbed-out cigarette", said a statement, indicating there was no evidence to back up any theory of "a criminal origin" to the fire.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 19:40 IST

