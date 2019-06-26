JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Data localisation should form integral part of e-commerce policy: CAIT to Goyal

Trump: China needs trade deal as economy 'going down the tubes'
Business Standard

Fake cop held for "robbing" couples

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A 38-year-old man who posed as a policeman and allegedly used to rob couples was arrested here Wednesday, police said.

The accused, C Chandu, confessed that he was involved in as many as 30 offences over the past two years, a police release said.

Police recovered gold ornaments and Rs 3 lakh in cash, from his possession.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 19:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU