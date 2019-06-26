Fake cop held for "robbing" couples

-
A 38-year-old man who posed as a policeman and allegedly used to rob couples was arrested here Wednesday, police said.
The accused, C Chandu, confessed that he was involved in as many as 30 offences over the past two years, a police release said.
Police recovered gold ornaments and Rs 3 lakh in cash, from his possession.
