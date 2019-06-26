JUST IN
Escaped prisoner arrested

Press Trust of India  |  Baripada 

A prisoner who escaped from the sub-jail at Karanjia in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Bhagaban Tudu serving life imprisonment in a murder case had escaped from the sub-jail on June 16 while working in the kitchen garden of the prison.

He was nabbed by the police while he was hiding in his home at Kaliapani village in Jajpur district, Narayan Chandra Nayak, SDPO, Karanjia told reporters here.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 19:40 IST

