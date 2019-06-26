Escaped prisoner arrested

A prisoner who escaped from the sub-jail at in Odisha's district was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

Bhagaban Tudu serving life imprisonment in a murder case had escaped from the sub-jail on June 16 while working in the kitchen garden of the prison.

He was nabbed by the police while he was hiding in his home at Kaliapani village in district, Narayan Chandra Nayak, SDPO, told reporters here.

