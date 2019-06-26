Data localisation should form integral part of e-commerce policy: CAIT to Goyal

Traders' body Wednesday said data localisation provisions should form an part of the proposed national policy



In a communication to Piyush Goyal, the Confederation of All Traders (CAIT) said data localisation in the proposed policy should be adhered to without any compromise.

The provision of data localisation is fairly spelled out in draft of policy and, therefore, it should essentially be made part of the e-commerce policy, Secretary General said.

The government might unveil a national e-commerce policy within 12 months to facilitate achieving holistic growth of the sector, officials said.

held his second marathon meeting with stakeholders, including e-commerce companies earlier this week.

The government, in February, had released the proposing setting up of a legal and technological framework for restrictions on cross-border data flow and also laid out conditions for businesses regarding collection or processing of sensitive data locally and storing it abroad.

Several have raised concerns over some points in the draft pertaining to data.

An inter-ministerial panel under the will be formed to address stakeholders' grievances on foreign

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)