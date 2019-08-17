JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Gaurs group sold 1,350 properties worth Rs 520 crore during Q1FY20
Business Standard

Cipla shareholders approve proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore

In a regulatory filing, Cipla said 99.68% shareholders polled in favour of the resolution to raise funds

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cipla, Cipla logo, Cipla headquarters
An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

Drug major Cipla on Saturday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of equity shares or other securities convertible into equity shares.

In a regulatory filing, Cipla said 99.68 per cent shareholders polled in favour of the resolution to raise funds.

In May this year, Cipla's board had approved raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore by issue of equity shares/other securities convertible into equity shares.
First Published: Sat, August 17 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU