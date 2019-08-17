Cipla shareholders approve proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore

Drug major on Saturday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of equity shares or other securities convertible into equity shares.

In a regulatory filing, said 99.68 per cent shareholders polled in favour of the resolution to raise funds.

In May this year, Cipla's board had approved raising funds up to Rs 3,000 crore by issue of equity shares/other securities convertible into equity shares.