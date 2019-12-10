Citizenship Bill unconstitutional, battleground to shift to SC: Chidambaram

JUST IN
CGST collection missed budget estimate by 40% in April-Nov: Anurag Thakur
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
P Chidambaram | Photo: PTI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram described the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill as "patently unconstitutional" on Tuesday and said with its passage in Parliament, the battleground will shift to the Supreme Court.

He claimed that the elected lawmakers were abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges.

According to the proposed legislation, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan by December 31, 2014 and faced religious persecution in those countries, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given the Indian citizenship.

The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 311 members favouring it, 80 voting against it and zero abstentions, after a heated debate.

First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 09:25 IST

