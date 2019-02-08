Citizenship Bill row: Protestors show black flags to Modi as he reaches Guwahati

Members of the Students Union (AASU) showed black flags to Modi and shouted slogans against the Citizenship Bill as he travelled to from the airport after he arrived in the city on Friday evening.

Modi is on a two-day visit to the Northeast.

members were seen waving black flags to the at gates as he passed the area on his way to the around 6.30 pm from

Another group of members waved black flags as Modi's carcade whizzed past several minutes later at its headquarters on M G Road.

Slogans like 'Modi go back', 'Scrap Citizenship Amendment Bill', 'Joi Aai Asom' (Glory to Mother Assam) were raised.

The demonstrators were restricted to the office compound by the police who locked its gates, claimed AASU

The bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8 and is awaiting nod from the Rajya Sabha. It is being opposed by majority of the Northeastern states.

