Citizenship Act: Tough security measures continue at AMU, exams underway

Heavy police patrolling is underway at the university circle and other entry points of the AMU campus as a precautionary measure, police said

Press Trust of India 

The main entrance to Aligarh Muslim University. Photo: Dalip Kumar
Annual examinations are continuing as per schedule and the district authorities and the AMU administration are maintaining strict vigil.

Tough security measures continued at Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday as a precautionary measure amid student protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Heavy police patrolling is underway at the university circle and other entry points of the AMU campus as a precautionary measure, police said.

Annual examinations are continuing as per schedule and the district authorities and the AMU administration are maintaining strict vigil, AMU spokesman Dr Rahat Abrar said.

AMU Teachers' Association secretary Najmul Islam told PTI that the executive committee of their association would hold an emergency meeting on Saturday night to take stock of the situation and decide on future course of action.

Meanwhile, Internet services, which were suspended on Thursday midnight, were restored late on Friday evening, district officials said.
First Published: Sat, December 14 2019. 15:00 IST

