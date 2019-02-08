City magistrate starts inquiry in Noida hospital fire

-
An inquiry was started Friday by the city magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar into the fire incident at the Metro Hospitals and Heart Institute in Noida, where several patients had to be evacuated after they were trapped inside the multi-storeyed building.
City Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Mishra said he has also called a meeting of experts from different departments to look into the incident.
The fire took place at the hospital situated at sector 12 in Noida on Thursday and although no casualties were reported, over 40 patients had to be evacuated.
"We have sealed the hospital area and the inquiry has been initiated. I will call a meeting of the experts from different departments today.
"Till Thursday evening, the hospital had not submitted any report to the police station," Mishra told PTI.
On Thursday, a magisterial-level probe was ordered into the incident by Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh.
Mishra said after getting the report from the concerned departments, it will be submitted to the district magistrate within a fortnight.
The fire had broken out around 12 pm on Thursday. Around 10 fire tenders were rushed to spot to bring the situation under control.
Officials suspect that the fire was caused by a short circuit.
