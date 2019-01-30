HC summons DM to explain ambiguity over two Noida plots being auctioned by authority

The High Court Wednesday directed Nagar district to appear before it at 10 am Thursday to explain the ambiguity over ownerships of two plots of land in that he has ordered to auction.

A bench of justices and V K Srivastava summoned the DM on a petition by one Rupinder singh Gill, a of private firm Votive Propbuild Pvt Ltd, who said his firm held the lease deed of one of the properties ordered to be auctioned by the district administration.

in his petition said the district has put plots 8A and 18 in sector 127 of on auction to realise some dues from realtor Three-C.

The plots were put on auction on a representation by Three-C that the plots belonged to it and the administration was free to realise its dues after auctioning them, he said.

But the two plots actually belonged to his firm besides another one - Hacienda Infoftech Pvt Ltd, which holds the lease deeds of the plot, he said in his petition.

The high court had earlier asked the district administration to respond to Gill's plea, but in its reply to the court, the district adminstration had not been able to clarify the ambiguity over the ownerships of the two plots.

Accordingly, the bench summoned district to clarify the position.

