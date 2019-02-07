Metro Hospital fire: DM orders magisterial probe

Nagar District B N Thursday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the fire incident at Metro Hospitals and in

"I have ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. The city has been asked to submit his report within 15 days," told PTI.

A fire broke out on Thursday, trapping several people inside the multi-storeyed hospital building in Sector-12, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

According to authorities, more than 60 people were inside the hospital when the incident occurred. He said all were safe.

"More than 40 patients have been shifted to Metro's another hospital," said.

Around 10 fire tenders were rushed to spot and the situation was brought under control, fire department officials said.

Nagar (CFO) said the hospital did not renew its fire licence from over five months.

The hospital authorities did not respond to repeated calls and text messages.

Staffers tried to help patients out of the building in Noida, a suburban town in on the outskirts of the national capital.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing out of the building. People stood on ledges and on balconies as rescuers tried to reach them by smashing glass window panes.

