Civil war-like situation in country, alleges CPI

The CPI Monday alleged that the misuse of Central agencies like CBI by the NDA government and an equally "undemocratic" response by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have created a civil war-like situation in the country.
"The autocratic misuse of central agencies like CBI, ED and IT departments by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre to target political opponents and the equally undemocratic response by Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to protect Saradha Chit Fund Scam accused have put the country in a civil war-like situation," the CPI said.
"It is the responsibility of the Centre to resolve the logjam and save the democratic fabric of the country," Communist Party of India general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy said in a statement.
The alleged Saradha scam is a "very big scam" and a transparent and independent investigation is necessary to bring the guilty to book, he said.
The Centre should call for an all party meeting to redefine centre-state relations, the CPI leader said.
