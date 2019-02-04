JUST IN
Four states share spoils in Junior National Wrestling

Press Trust of India  |  Surat 

Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Services shared the spoils with two freestyle gold apiece on the final day of competitions in the Junior National Wrestling Championship here on Monday.

For Delhi, Sumit Gulia (86kg) and Anirudh (125kg) won a gold each while Vishal Kaliraman (70kg) and Viaks (65kg) bagged a yellow metal apiece for Haryana.

For Maharashtra, Vijay (57kg) and Harshad (97kg) took a gold each while Akash Dahiya (61kg) and Viky (92kg) finished on top of podium for Services.

Bouts in all 10 weight categories were held on Monday.

In the team championship, Haryana stood first with 190 points, followed by Delhi (150 points) and Services (124 points).

Mon, February 04 2019.

