Four states share spoils in Junior National Wrestling

Delhi, Haryana, and Services shared the spoils with two freestyle gold apiece on the final day of competitions in the Junior National Championship here on Monday.

For Delhi, (86kg) and Anirudh (125kg) won a gold each while (70kg) and Viaks (65kg) bagged a apiece for

For Maharashtra, Vijay (57kg) and Harshad (97kg) took a gold each while (61kg) and Viky (92kg) finished on top of podium for Services.

Bouts in all 10 weight categories were held on Monday.

In the team championship, stood first with 190 points, followed by (150 points) and Services (124 points).

