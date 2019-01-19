Claims of political vendetta fiction of Mallya's imagination: PMLA court

Mallya's claim that the Indian government's efforts to extradite him were a result of "political vendetta" was "mere of his imagination", a special observed in its order.

Mallya, accused of defaulting on loans of over Rs 9,000 crore, was on January 5 declared a fugitive economic offender (FEO) by M S of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

The judge, in his order that was made available to media Saturday, said, "Mere statement that the government of had pursued a political vendetta against him and initiated criminal investigations and proceeding against him cannot be ground for his stay in UK."



Besides these bare statements, there is nothing to support as to how the government of initiated investigation and proceedings to pursue political vendetta, the said in his order.

"Hence the arguments in these regards are mere of his imagination to pose himself as abiding citizen," he added.

The court said the date of Mallya leaving was March 2, 2016, and on that day admittedly there was offence registered by the (CBI) and the (ED).

Mallya laid much stress on the fact that he went to attend a in on March 4, 2016.

"Had it been the case that he went to attend a pre-schedule meeting and is a abiding citizen, he would have immediately informed the authorities about his schedule to return to India after attending his meeting and commitment," observed.

Therefore, in spite of repeated summons and issuance of warrant of arrest, he had not given any fix date of return, therefore it would be unsafe to accept his argument that he departed India only to attend a pre-schedule meeting, he said.

The stated that the ED application cannot be read in "piece meal" and must be read as whole.

The satisfaction or the reasons to believe by ED that Mallya was required to be declared as an FEO appears to be based upon the foundation that despite repeated efforts, he failed to join investigation and criminal prosecution.

Even the efforts taken by way of declaring him as a proclaimed offender have not served the desired purpose, he added.

said the intention of the FEO Act is to preserve the sanctity of the rule of and the expression "reason to believe" has to be read in that context.

The reasons supplied by the ED were the amount involved-- Rs 9,990 crore, which is more than Rs 100 crore which is the requirement of the Act.

As pointed out, the summons issued were deliberately avoided, passport was revoked, non-bailable warrants were issued and he was also declared a proclaimed offender, the judge said.

These appear to be sufficient reasons to declare him an FEO, the judge observed.

Mallya is the first to be declared an FEO under the FEO Act which came into existence in August 2018.

The ED, which had moved the special court for this purpose, requested the court that Mallya, currently in the United Kingdom, be declared a fugitive and his properties be confiscated and brought under the control of the as provided under the act.

