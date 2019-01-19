Five members of family in suicide pact

In a suspected case of suicide, five members of a family were found dead in their house at in the district Saturday.

Neighbours noticed the house closed for long in the afternoon and when they peered through a window, they found a man's body hanging from the ceiling, police said.

Police opened the door and found the man's wife, two children and mother lying dead on the floor.

It is suspected that the man might have administered poison to the family and later hanged himself, police said.

