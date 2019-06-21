Class 10 girl found dead in Kolkata school

A class 10 student of a reputed girl's school in the city was found dead on Friday in a washroom of the institution with injury marks on her left wrist, police said.

The girl was found lying "lifeless" with her face wrapped in a plastic bag this afternoon inside a washroom of the school located in Ranikuthi area of the city, a police said.

"There are also some marks of injuries on her left wrist. We are looking into it. The girl's parents have been informed. The body has been sent for post mortem," the said.

Asked whether it was a case of suicide or murder, the said, "At the moment it is under investigation. Our forensic experts are collecting evidence from the spot. We are also looking into CCTV footage from the school."



When contacted, the school authorities refused to comment on the matter.

Incidentally, in December 2017, two physical training instructors of the same school were arrested following allegations of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl inside the premises, which led to a massive agitation by the guardians.

