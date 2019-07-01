JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » International » News

RS witnesses war of words over Jana Sangh founder Mookerjee

Heavy rains in Valsad in south Guj, more expected over next 2
Business Standard

Clear parliament or expect 'appropriate force', Hong Kong police warn protesters

AFP  |  Hong Kong 

Hong Kong police gave an ultimatum to protesters who seized the city's parliament late Monday, warning that they would soon move to clear the building and would use "appropriate force".

"In a short time police will go to the LegCo area to clear it. If met with obstruction or resistance, police will use appropriate force," a police spokesman said in a video posted on the force's Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU