Hong Kong govt says storming of parliament is 'extreme violence'

Hong Kong's government slammed protesters late Monday for storming the city's parliament, accusing demonstrators of deploying "extreme violence".

"Radical protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex with extreme violence," the statement read.

"These protesters seriously jeopardised the safety of police officers and members of the public. Such violent acts are unacceptable to society.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)