Hong Kong govt says storming of parliament is 'extreme violence'

AFP  |  Hong Kong 

Hong Kong's government slammed protesters late Monday for storming the city's parliament, accusing demonstrators of deploying "extreme violence".

"Radical protesters stormed the Legislative Council Complex with extreme violence," the statement read.

"These protesters seriously jeopardised the safety of police officers and members of the public. Such violent acts are unacceptable to society.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 20:30 IST

