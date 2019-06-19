Clinical New Zealand restrict SA to 241 for 6

bowling unit fired in unison as they restricted to 241 for six in a rain-truncated a encounter here Wednesday.

The match was reduced to 49-a-side affair after wet ground outfield delayed the start.

Despite half centuries from Hashim (55 off 83 balls, 4x4s) and Rassie (67 not out off 64 balls, 2x4s, 34x6s), the Black Caps managed to keep the South African batsmen under tight leash.

Lockie Ferguson (3 for 59 in 10 overs) was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, while (1/33 in 10 overs) turned out to be the most economical.

De Grandhomme and left-arm spinner (1/45 in 9 overs) maintained tight discipline during the middle overs and did not allow any opposition batsmen to get away.

and (36 off 37 balls) added 72 runs for the fifth wicket in 12.2 overs but facing a must-win situation, could never really up the ante.

hit two fours and three sixes while Miller hit two boundaries and a six.

The last nine overs produced 72 runs after Faf Du Plessis (23) added 50 with Amla, who completed 8000 ODI runs and became second fastest to complete the feat.

castled early in the innings and (0/34 in 10 overs) bowled tight lines from the other end after won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Du Plessis was yorked by Ferguson and was bowled by a classical left-arm spinners delivery that hit the top of off stump.

