Ukraine urges Russia to admit responsibility over MH17 downing

on Wednesday urged to admit responsibility over the 2014 downing of passenger flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern that left 298 people dead, after charges were laid by international investigators.

"We call on the Russian Federation to acknowledge its responsibility for supplying arms" to Kremlin-backed rebels in the region, Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It urged "to cooperate with the probe", referring to international investigators who earlier issued arrest warrants for four suspects, three of them Russian nationals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)