CNN pulls Asia Argento's episodes of Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown'

has pulled episodes of Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" on which Italian appeared, following accusations of

"In light of recent reports about Asia Argento, will discontinue airing past episodes of 'Parts Unknown' that included her, until further notice," the network said in a statement.

Argento, who was dating host Bourdain at the time of his death by suicide in June, appeared on a number of episodes of the travelogue series.

In August, a report in alleged Argento, who was a primary accuser of disgraced Hollywood mogul and a prominent voice in the #MeToo campaign, had herself sexually assaulted former child when he was 17. It was also reported that she paid Bennett USD 380,000 to silence claims in 2013.

denied the allegations, but confirmed that Bourdain offered to pay off Bennett so that the accusations would not be an issue for her publicly at a time when she was getting a lot of attention for her allegations against Weinstein.

The was also recently axed as a for the back half of "X Factor Italy" this season.

