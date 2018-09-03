Reuters reporters jailed for seven years in Myanmar 'state secrets' case

Two journalists accused of breaching Myanmar's during their reporting of a massacre of Rohingya Muslims were jailed for seven years Monday, drawing outrage over the attack on and calls for their immediate release.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who have been held in since their arrest in December, were charged with violating the Secrets Act, a draconian British which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years.

The case has sparked an outcry among the international community as an attempt to muzzle reporting on last year's crackdown by Myanmar's security forces on the Muslim Rohingya minority in

Army-led "clearance operations" drove 700,000 Rohingya into Bangladesh, carrying with them widespread accounts of atrocities -- rape, murder and arson -- by security forces.

The reporters denied the charges, insisting they were set up while exposing the extrajudicial killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine village of in September last year.

They said they were arrested after being invited to dinner by police in who handed them documents. As they left the restaurant, the pair were detained for possessing classified material.

was unmoved by their testimony.

"It is found that the culprits intended to harm the interests of the state. And so they have been found guilty under the state secrets act," he told the packed court.

"They are sentenced to seven years in prison each." As they were led to the waiting prison van the handcuffed duo, both nationals, gave brief but emotional statements on the court steps.

"The government can detain us in the prison but... don't close the ears and eyes of the people," said.

who gave a defiant "thumbs up" to the masssed ranks of reporters, said "we will face it (the verdict) with stability and courage."



said that an appeal would be lodged "as soon as possible" against the verdict which denounced as based on "false charges".

"Today is a sad day for .. and the press everywhere," Stephen J. Adler, Editor-in-Chief, said in a statement, adding that the outcome was "designed to silence their reporting and intimidate the press".

The has published its version of events at village, conceding the Rohingya men were killed while in custody but saying it was a one-off act of abuse by a mix of security forces and ethnic Rakhine locals.

Monday's ruling comes a week after the release of an explosive United Nations-led study into abuses in Rakhine, accusing of heading up a campaign of "genocide" and "crimes against humanity" against the Rohingya.

It also strongly criticised de facto civilian leader for failing to use moral authority to stand up for the stateless minority.

The same day, pulled down the pages of and other military top brass, in what the company said was a bid to prevent them from further fanning "ethnic and religious tensions".

As calls for Myanmar's military leaders to face an international tribunal mount, they have remained defiant, insisting last year's crackdown was a proportionate response to attacks by Rohingya militants.

Suu Kyi's reputation as a defender of human rights has been eviscerated by her refusal to speak out against the military for its handling of the Rohingya crisis or in support of the jailed reporters.

