JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

It can get tricky: Kriti Sanon on switching from real-life to reel-life

Indusind Bank promoters to infuse Rs 2,700 cr via warrants
Business Standard

Coast guard recruitment centre to come up in Doon

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

A coast guard recruitment centre will soon come up in Uttarakhand.

It will be the country's fifth coast guard recruitment centre after those in Noida, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, an official release here said Sunday.

Coast guard Director General Rajendra Singh handed the Centre's sanction letter for the project to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his official residence.

Rawat will lay the foundation stone for the coast guard recruitment centre at Kuanwala in the city on June 28, the release said.

The entire cost of the project will be met by the Centre, it said.

Thanking the Centre for sanctioning the project, Rawat said it will generate fresh employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU