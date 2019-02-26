Cobie Smulders to lead PI drama 'Stumptown'

is set to headline investigation drama "Stumptown".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Avengers" star will play Dex Parios, a former military intelligence turned in the show by

Parios is a complicated, unapologetically sharp-witted Army veteran who works as a PI in With a complicated personal history and only herself to rely on, she solves other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own.

The development comes shortly after Smulders-starrer Netflix series "Friends From College" was cancelled after two seasons.

The show is based on graphic novels of the same name.

Her most notable works include show "How I Met Your Mother" and her role as SHIELD agent in Marvel Smulders, 36, was last seen in a post-credits scene of "Avengers: Infinity War".

The actor's next outing is "Spider-Man: Far From Home", which is set to hit theatres in June.

