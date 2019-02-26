Delhi court issues production warrant against Gautam Khaitan in AgustaWestland case

-
A Delhi court Tuesday issued a production warrant against lawyer Gautam Khaitan, who is an accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.
Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued his production warrant and posted the matter for hearing on May 9.
Khaitan had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe but was granted bail in the case.
