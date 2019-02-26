Delhi court issues production warrant against Gautam Khaitan in AgustaWestland case

A Tuesday issued a production warrant against Gautam Khaitan, who is an accused in the Rs 3,600-crore VVIP chopper case.

issued his production warrant and posted the matter for hearing on May 9.

Khaitan had been arrested by the (ED) and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe but was granted bail in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)