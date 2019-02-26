JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Positive global cues lift silver futures by 0.71%
Business Standard

Delhi court issues production warrant against Gautam Khaitan in AgustaWestland case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Tuesday issued a production warrant against lawyer Gautam Khaitan, who is an accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued his production warrant and posted the matter for hearing on May 9.

Khaitan had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI a few years ago in connection with their probe but was granted bail in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 26 2019. 11:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements