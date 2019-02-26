Positive global cues lift silver futures by 0.71%

Silver prices were up by 0.71 per cent to Rs 40,290 per kg in futures trade Tuesday after participants built up fresh positions amid positive cues from overseas markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in March rose by Rs 284, or 0.71 per cent to Rs 40,290 per kg in business turnover of 1,578 lots.

Similarly, the for delivery in February gained Rs 278, or 0.69 per cent, to Rs 40,300 per kg in 1,770 lots.

Traders attributed the rise in silver prices at futures trade to a firming trend overseas.

Globally, silver rose 0.19 per cent to USD 15.98 an ounce in

