Coca-Cola India appoints new HR head for India, South West Asia

Chaturvedi will lead talent recruitment and advancement, performance enablement, and leadership development functions for the company in and South West Asia, the company said in a statement.

said Chaturvedi, who joined the company in 2012 as National Head - as part of Hindustan Beverages Pvt. Ltd (HCCB), has risen through the ranks within the Coca-Cola system.

"We at Coca-Cola are committed to developing and nurturing internal talent. has extensive experience and a natural flair for working with people in bringing out the best in them. We are looking forward to her leadership in developing resilient leaders for the company who can withstand the rapidly-evolving external environment and serve as role models for the next generation," Coca-Cola President T Krishnakumar said.

has over 20 years' experience in across FMCG, healthcare, and working with Schneider Electric, and prior to Coca-Cola.

