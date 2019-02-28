Postpone mega video-conference; energy should be spent on getting pilot back: Kejriwal to Modi

Delhi Thursday urged to postpone his mega video-conference with BJP workers, saying the nation's must be spent on getting the IAF back from Pakistan's custody.

Under the BJP's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot', Modi is slated to have direct dialogue through the "world's largest video conference" with about a crore BJP workers, volunteers and others at noon on Thursday.

In a tweet, Kejriwal also asked the to "sternly" deal with

"I wud urge the PM to postpone this. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF back safely andto sternly deal wid Pak (sic)," he wrote on the microblogging site while the sharing BJP's announcement of the programme on

An IAF was captured by after an air combat Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other's warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war.

IAF sources identified the pilot as Wing

on Wednesday had taken a dig at the BJP and Modi for the mega video-conference amid heightened tensions with

"Entire Opposition is concerned over national security. (Chief Minister) postponed his hunger strike over full-statehood issue. cancelled its CWC and the Opposition is worrying about unity of the nation. Modi-ji is getting down to strengthen polling booths and the BJP is busy with election rallies," Singh had tweeted.

The Rajya Sabha MP's response came to a tweet by the Delhi unit of the about the event to be held on Thursday. It said and other leaders would participate in the programme at the office here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)