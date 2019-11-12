Cochin Shipyard Q2 net profit rises 40% to Rs 206.3 crore, income up 22%

State-owned on Tuesday reported a 40.3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 206.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2019.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 147.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total income on a consolidated basis for the quarter rose 22.8 per cent to Rs 1,050.8 crore, compared with Rs 855.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Total expenses were at Rs 789.61 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 623.58 crore in the year-ago period.

is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair in India.

The board of directors of declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.63 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2019-20.