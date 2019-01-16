Cold day in Delhi, min temp at 4.5 deg C

It was a cold day in the national capital with the minimum dropping to three notches below the season's average.

"The minimum was recorded at 4.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while the maximum settled at 21.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal," a MeT said.

The humidity levels oscillated between 100 and 55 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted shallow fog for Thursday morning.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 20 and 5 degrees Celsius," the added.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 19 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

