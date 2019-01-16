Facebook to tighten political ad rules for 2019 elections

said Tuesday it will tighten rules for political ads in countries like where elections are scheduled in the first half of the year, building on efforts already underway in the United States, Britain and after a series of scandals.

"As we prepare for major elections around the world this year, we're continuing our focus on preventing foreign interference and giving people more information about the ads they see across our platforms," the said in a post on its Business page.

In India, the network will launch an Ad Library and enforce authorisations before spring elections, it said.

In the US, Britain and political advertisers must confirm their identity and location before they can run ads, which are also housed in a public, searchable library for up to seven years.

"By shining a light on political ads, organizations, regulators, watchdog groups and people anywhere in the world can hold advertisers and us more accountable," it said.

For upcoming elections in and no foreign electoral ads will be accepted, said.

In the EU, it is to roll out " tools" in the runup to elections in May.

By the end of June, Facebook said it would provide a set of these tools to advertisers around the world.

Facebook was forced to admit last year that Cambridge Analytica, a political firm working for in 2016, had hijacked the data of tens of millions of its users.

Some critics of the Brexit referendum accuse of having used that data to swing voters towards the "Leave" vote.

In the US, Robert Mueller's investigation into Trump's campaign links with has targeted Facebook accounts and private pages managed by the Internet Research Agency, a Russia-based "troll farm".

Such was the level of concern that Facebook boss has been questioned by the and the US Congress.

Another country where Facebook has come under fire for spreading false information is Brazil, the scene of a giant truckers' strike last May.

