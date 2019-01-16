President appoints senior advocates Sanjay Jain, K M Nataraj as ASGs

has appointed senior advocates and K M as Additional Solicitor Generals of for the

"The is pleased to appoint Sanjay Jain, senior advocate, as of for the with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office till June 30, 2020, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," according to an official notification issued on January 15.

A similar notification appointing as ASG was also issued.

Earlier in April 2015, was appointed as ASG for southern zone.

Jain was appointed as ASG for the in 2014 and had resigned from the post last year.

On December 17 last year, the of the Cabinet had approved appointment of as ASG for the

Divan is the third to be appointed by the NDA government.

Prior to her, the NDA government had appointed senior women advocates and as ASGs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)