Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temps settles at 5.5 deg Celsius

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Monday with the minimum settling at 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

"The skies will be clear. Strong gusty winds are likely to prevail during the day. The maximum is likely to hover at 19 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

On Sunday, the minimum settled at 5.2 degrees while the maximum temperature was recorded at 18.8 degrees

