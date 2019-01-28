Minor girl raped in UP, youth arrested

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped here by a youth, who has been arrested, police said Monday.

The girl was taken by the youth when she was playing near her house and raped at a secluded area on Sunday, they said.

Hearing the girl crying, villagers rushed to the spot and caught the accused person. They thrashed him and later handed him over to police,

The girl was sent for medical examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)